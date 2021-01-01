Made In 1955 All Original Parts Funny 65th Birthday Gift T-Shirt

LIFE BEGINS AT 65! This funny Made in 1955 design is a perfect birthday, holiday or Christmas present for 2020. Having someone turn 65? Surprise him or her with this special birthday gift. A great casual product for anyone, men and women, born in year 1955 AWESOME BIRTHDAY GAG GIFT IDEA: This Made in 1955 All Original Parts print will make the 65 th birthday of your loved ones special. Any adult turning 65 years old will always remember their happy, special day when wearing this fine design for years to come Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem