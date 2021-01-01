Made in October 1981 40 years of being Sunshine birthday T-Shirt

Vintage October 1981 40th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Vintage October 1981 40 years of being Awesome Birthday Gifts. Funny 40 Years of Being Awesome Retro Vintage Flowers and butterflies, Made/ Born in October 1981 Gifts. Complete your collection of epic legendary accessories for him / her with this Awesome since October 1981 40 years of being awesome Birthday Gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem