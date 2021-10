Closeout . Your feet will stay warm and dry as you hit the streets on cold days with Bos and Coand#39;s Gallow Prima ankle snow boots, made from soft leather with waterproof breathable protection, a plush, wicking merino wool lining, toasty PrimaLoftand#174; insulation and a grippy, insulating Thermo rubber outsole with G2 Ice Grip lugs for steady stepping on slick terrain. Available Colors: CHESTNUT/ BLACK/BROWN. Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42.