Closeout . Take on cold, wet streets in style with Bos and Coand#39;s Hazel Mid lace-up boots, made from soft leather and suede with waterproof breathable protection, a cozy, wicking wool lining and a grippy Thermo rubber outsole that helps keep your feet warm and stays flexible as the temperatures drop. Available Colors: BLACK/GREY. Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43.