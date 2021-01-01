HOMEGROWN VINTAGE TEE. A classic tee never goes out of style. With the Nike "Made in the USA" T-Shirt, you get a vintage design that feels soft and comfortable. And just like some of our original gear, this tee is made in the United States. Made Stateside See the orange label at the back of the neck? That means "Made in the USA." We've returned to our roots with a collection designed and produced in the United States. Classic Fit and Feel Jersey fabric delivers a soft, comfortable feel and a classic fit. Product Details 100% cotton Machine wash Style: CQ4006; Color: Team Orange/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult