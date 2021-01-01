Peter Thomas Roth Made To Mask 4 Piece Mask Kit

Made To Mask 4 Piece Mask Kit - A 4-piece kit of bestselling Peter Thomas Roth masks to help exfoliate, purify, soothe and firm the look of skin. Key Ingredients Irish Moor Mud - Helps draw out dirt, oil and impurities as it delivers moisture and vitamins Cucumber Extract - Helps de-tox, nourish, hydrate and de-puff the appearance of skin 24K Gold - Helps firm and lift the appearance of skin while imparting an opulent glow Includes Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer (1.7 oz) - Exfoliates with Pumpkin Enzyme, peels with Alpha Hydroxy Acid and polishes with Aluminum Oxide Crystals Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask (1.7 oz) - Nutrient-rich Irish Moor Mud helps purify, decongest and hydrate while helping to minimize the look of pores, fine lines and wrinkles Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme de-tox Hydrator (1.7 oz) - Helps soothe, hydrate and de-tox the look of skin with Cucumber Extract and other botanicals 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm (1.7 oz) - Infused with 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the look of skin while imparting an opulent glow - Made To Mask 4 Piece Mask Kit