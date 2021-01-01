Zhivago Madea Top in Black. - size M (also in XS) Zhivago Madea Top in Black. - size M (also in XS) Self: 70% nylon 30% metallicLining: 92% poly 8% spandexContrast Fabric: 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Back zipper closure. Padded shoulders with ruched sleeves. Lace fabric with lurex detail. Item not sold as a set. ZHIR-WS15. 877. Founded in 2012, Zhivago is an Australian brand that has built a reputation for its signature fusion of impeccably tailored ready-to-wear, avant-garde separates and high octane evening wear. Achieving PETA approved status in 2017, ZHIVAGO which is a 100% cruelty-free fashion house, was honoured to be named PETA Australia's Most Animal-Friendly Label in 2018.