With its slim shape and perfect proportions, the Madison Crossbody is a lady-like addition to any sophisticated wardrobe. Featured in Chinatown Cherry-and made from Saffiano leather-this crossbody includes a bijoux hanging logo hardware and an adjustable shoulder strap. Width 9"Height: 5.75"Depth: 2.5"Handle Drop: 2.75"Strap Drop: 24-26" 100% Cow Leather Polyester Lining Removable, adjustable shoulder strap Light goldtone hardware & hidden magnet closure 1 interior credit card slot & zipper pocket Dustbag included