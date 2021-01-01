SOREL Madson II Chelsea Waterproof

Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG). This product is considered sustainable because it's been certified by one or more industry certifying organization for meeting at least one industry standard for environmental or socioeconomic impact. SOREL delivers complete coverage with the Madson II Chelsea Waterproof boot. Full-grain leather upper. Elastic gore for a secure fit. Pull-tab for easy on and off. Removable, molded PU-like EVA, synthetic topcover. Die cut EVA midsole with full length EVA insert. Molded rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.