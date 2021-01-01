Isabel Marant Maeko Pant in Black,Metallic Self: 100% goat leatherContrast Fabric: 100% polyLining: 100% cotton. Made in India. Professional leather cleaning only. Zip fly with button fastening. Side slip pockets and back patch pockets. Suede and leather patchwork with metallic silver underlay. ISAB-WP90. 20HPA1815-20H049I. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.