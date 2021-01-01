Maestra Spanish Teacher Boho Rainbow Bilingue T-Shirt

Maestra Spanish Teacher Tee for Men, Women Features with a quote "Spanish Teacher" with Rainbow Boho Leopard Pattern design. Perfect for spanish teachers who love teaching, loving and inspiring their students from preschool and kindergarten to college This Spanish Teacher Rainbow Leopard apparel is ideal Spanish Teacher gift in first day of school, back to school, teacher appreciation, last day of school from student, dad, mom, to teacher, maestro de espanol, Art lover, maestra bilingue, spanish teacher Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem