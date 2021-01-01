Stainless steel case with a black (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue (open heart) dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Maestro Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Raymond Weil Maestro Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 2827-STC-50001.