Ultracor Mag Bonding Ultra High Leggings

The UltracorÂ® Mag Bonding Ultra High Leggings are supportive and lightweight, so you can work out in comfort. Fitted Ultra High leggings with patented built-in shapewear designed to lift, engage, and enhance the body. Ultra high cut that is lightweight and comfortable. Form fitting to support your every curve. Ankle cut length. Pull on construction. 84% nylon, 16% spandex. Machine washable. Made in USA. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 23 in Outseam: 33 1 2 in Inseam: 24 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.