Aqua Lung Sport Magellan P LX Mask and Atlantis LX GoPro Snorkeling Set, Women's, Adult, Black

Journey underwater with the Aqua Lung Sport® Magellan Mask and Atlantis GoPro™ Snorkel. Designed for adult divers, this snorkel set boasts a soft silicone construction for all-day comfort. The mask’s soft, hypoallergenic face skirt delivers a comfortable fit, while the silicone mouthpiece eliminates jaw fatigue. You’ll love the snorkel’s GoPro™ compatibility- perfect for capturing those awesome shots during your next dive! FEATURES: Sized for adult swimmers and divers Made with hypoallergenic materials for superior comfort Go-Pro® compatible Model # 1003717 Aqua Lung Sport Magellan Mask: Pro Glide buckles allow for quick, easy adjustments Easy Equalization nose pocket for extended comfort One size fits most Atlantis Snorkel: Camera mount on the side of the keeps your GoPro™ camera in the water while snorkeling Dry-top snorkel with Pivot Dry Technology eliminates unwanted water in the breathing tube Pivot Dry Technology keeps water out of the breathing tube when snorkel is under or above the water’s surface Patented soft purge valve for effortless, comfortable clearing Ergonomic silicone mouthpiece Flex-section for superior comfort and fit