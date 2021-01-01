SER.O.YA Maggie Mid Rise Jeans in Blue. - size 25 (also in 26, 27, 28) SER.O.YA Maggie Mid Rise Jeans in Blue. - size 25 (also in 26, 27, 28) 100% organic cotton. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Elastic waist in backSnap button detail at cuffs for cinched styling. Light fading and whiskeringIntentionally destroyed areas throughout. 18 at the knee narrows to 15 at the leg opening. SERR-WJ4. SR02-3319. SER.O.YA is a New York-based contemporary brand with a purpose that transcends fashion. Through a collection of unconstrained, gender-optional designs, SER.O.YA aims to be a vessel for positivity: spreading good energy, encouraging connectivity, and catalyzing social movement. Each drop, SER.O.YA partners with a different organization, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to each charitable cause. We say do you, wear you.