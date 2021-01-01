Eyeko Black Magic: Cocoa Edit Pencil Eyeliner - Brown

Add drama and definition to your eyes with Eyeko’s Cocoa Edit eyeliner. Part of the Black Magic family, the smooth, buttery formula of the eyeliner is destined to allow you to enchant everyone that you meet. Creamy and rich, the brown gel glides effortlessly across your delicate eye-area, with the versatile shade making it suitable for the waterline or smudged and buffed onto the lash line. Waterproof and with impressive stay-power, the eyeliner can also be utilised as an eyeshadow base, making blending and creating smouldering looks quick and dreamy. The convenient twist-up tip ensures the eyeliner stick remains safe and sound when out of use, while the built-in sharpener and handy smudger mean your lines are always precise and neat. Whether your aesthetic leans towards daytime minimalism or party-ready glamour, the gel eyeliner will have you covered. Artist Tips: “I love using this eyeliner to give more soft definition around the eye area, but it’s also amazing as an eyeshadow base for creating smokier looks: glide it all over the eye lid and then pack your shadows on top for an intense look that’ll last ages!” – Georgina, Eyeko’s National Educator