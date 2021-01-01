Estée Lauder Magic Smoky Powder Shadow Stick in Charred Plum

It's the smoky eye made simple. Now, with a few bold strokes you can create the look you’ve always wanted. Silky pressed powder shadow sweeps across lids, over and under lashlines - like magic. In seconds, eyes appear sultry and smouldering. It's so easy, you won’t believe your eyes. Fragrance free and ophthalmologist-tested, the Estée Lauder Magic Smoky Powder Shadow Stick allows you to create dramatic or natural eyeshadow looks with ease and precision. Its smouldering formula adds depth and dimension to your eyes in seconds. Ophthalmologist-tested. Fragrance-free.