From the Magic Touch Collection. Designed by Djula founder and artistic director Alexandre Corrot, the Magic Touch Collection is distinguished by its lightness and simplicity. Featuring minimalist silhouettes and pav diamonds set in 18K gold, this collection lends understated elegance to any look. Diamonds, 0.09 tcw 18K white gold Post back Imported SIZE Length, about 7mm Width, about 10mm. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Djula > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DJULA. Color: White Gold.