From topsandthepops

Magical cat lover cute Kawaii wizard graphic kitten Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Calling all you wizards, stand out with this detailed kawaii style design. Suit men and women plus kids. A perfect birthday gift for yourself or a partner. Also an ideal Christmas present for both men and women. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com