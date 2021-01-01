Magical cat lover cute Kawaii wizard graphic kitten Tote Bag

Calling all you wizards, stand out with this detailed kawaii style design. Suit men and women plus kids. A perfect birthday gift for yourself or a partner. Also an ideal Christmas present for both men and women. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.