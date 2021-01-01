Glamorise White Plus Size Full Figure MagicLift Minimizer Bra Wirefree #1003

Glamorise Plus Size Full Figure Magiclift Minimizer Bra Wirefree #1003. Make wardrobe malfunctions a thing of the past with the plus-size bra that fits seamlessly under any top without pulling or gaping. Minimizer cups combined with wire-free support mean all you feel is comfortable and all you see is a smooth silhouette.. MAGICLIFT TECHNOLOGY: A cushioned band lifts, shapes, and supports without a wire.. MINIMIZER: Full figure minimizer bra reduces bust size by one cup.. CUSTOM FIT: Adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure with 3 columns & 3 rows increases with size.. MAXIMUM COMFORT: Cotton-blend fabrics wick away moisture for all-day comfort.. DESIGNED IN NEW YORK SINCE 1921: We have over 100 years experience crafting bras for curvy women..