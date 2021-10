Volvik Magma Golf Balls, green

Get longer flight and more roll with the Volvik® 2020 Magma Golf Balls. Designed for beginner and mid-level golfers with low swing speeds, Magma Golf Balls provide superior distance and explosive ball speed for improved accuracy. A smaller diameter and heavier weight creates longer flight and more roll. The non-conforming ionomer cover equipped creates incredible lift and aerodynamic consistency. Design: Extremely soft golf ball designed to provide superior distance and explosive ball speed for improved accuracy 90 compression ideal for beginner and mid-level golfers with low swing speed who seek mid-soft feel Reduced size allows for maximum flying distance by limiting the drag force, while increased weight provides greater running distance Dual core construction enables accurate shot control, smooth feel and powerful spin on the green Non-conforming ionomer cover equipped with 432-Icosahedron dimple pattern creates incredible lift and aerodynamic consistency 3-piece construction balances between feel, distance and control 12 Pack