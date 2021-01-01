In soft cotton with a peached finish, the BOSS Hugo Boss Magneton_1 Logo Patch Cotton Shirt is a stylish shirt ready for casual weekends and cool nights out. Slim fit is tapered at the waist. Kent collar. Short, set-in sleeves. Straight back yoke. Front button-down closure. Front left chest pocket. Shirttail hem. Boss Hugo Boss logo on pocket. Materials: 100% cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.