With a directional spray precision application delivery system, is an ideal booster for lift and body at the roots and all over luxurious magnified volume with moveMenst. It creates a foundation. Series: Magnified Volume Extra Firm Finishing Spray. Gender: Unisex. Category: Hair Care. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 10 oz. Barcode: 633911699898. Magnified Volume Extra Firm Finishing Spray by CHI for Unisex - 10 oz Hair Spray. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.