MIRENESSE Magnomatic Reusable 24-Hour Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit - Sexy Sofia at Nordstrom Rack

Magic happens! Get beautiful lashes in seconds with this set. The Mirenesse Magnomatic Kit Magnetic Eyeliner & Reusable Lashes makes it so easy and quick to get false lashes on! Magnetic eyeliner helps you attach false lashes in 5 seconds! No messy glue needed and lashes are reusable. Secure and "click" them on and off with a simple motion, and store them in the special magnetic box! The magnetic eyeliner means no more messing around and no skills required. It's safe to apply, as it doesn't use harsh lash glues which can damage your own real lashes. . Size: 0.17oz. Series: Sexy Sofia. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported Set includes:. Magnetic Eyeliner. Magnetic Eyelashes. Magnetic Liner Cleansing Oil Synthetic silk fibers