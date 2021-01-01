NBD Magnus Gown in Mustard. - size XL (also in XXS, XS, S, M) NBD Magnus Gown in Mustard. - size XL (also in XXS, XS, S, M) Self: 96% poly 4% spandexLining 1: 95% poly 5% spandexLining 2: 50% cotton 50% tencel. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Ruched bodice and boned sidesAsymmetrical adjustable shoulder strap. Surplice skirt with front leg slit. NBDR-WD2525. ACD1090 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.