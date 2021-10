Are you passionate Magyar Vizsla lover? Then this outfit is perfect for you. Have you just got a Vizsla puppy or you just want to show your love for the wire hair Vizsla? Are you looking for a Magyar Viszla gift for your boyfriend, girlfriend, mum, dad, sister, or brother? This cool outfit for wire hair Vizsla or Magyar Vizsla lovers is the best gift for a birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem