Mahco Women's Townsend Ridge Techshell Jacket, Large, Multi

Fit & Design: Active 2-ply fabric with patterned fleece interior that is quiet allowing you to stay undetected Scent-Factor™ Scent Inhibitor Technology features a built-in scent reducing technology to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria Rain-Factor™ Water Repellent Technology treatment repels water from the surface of the fabric to help you stay dry High standing collar with zipper guard and adjustable toggle waist to help lock out the breeze Zippered arm and hand pockets provide ample storage for whatever you bring on your hunt Additional Details: Machine wash cold with like colors Close zippers before washing