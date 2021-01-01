Mai Tai Life Funny Party Supplies Alcohol Tropical Tank Top

Perfect as party supplies or for boating, a bar crawl, sitting in a beach chair or showing your love of mixed drinks, tropical drinks, or dark rum at a party. Great item for summer and out on a lake or beach. Also great for people who like to travel Great for people who love Hawaii or stocking stuffer for your family or friend or for your next party. Pick this up on black friday or cyber monday and make your Christmas shopping easier. When you go to the beach in the summer make sure you have this on Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem