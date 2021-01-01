Veronica Beard Maidens Dress in Blue. - size 0 (also in 00, 4) Veronica Beard Maidens Dress in Blue. - size 0 (also in 00, 4) Self: 100% viscoseLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Faux front button closureButtoned cuffs. Front slit detail. VBRD-WD36. 2107CP0220096. Veronica Beard is an elevated American women's wear brand that strikes a balance between classic chic and laidback cool. Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard are sisters-in-law who launched their brand together in 2010 with a modern perspective on iconic staples. The brand developed the Dickey Jacket as its first must have piece under the concept of chic uniform dressing. Impeccable tailoring meets superb quality in each of Veronica Beard's cool, effortless pieces.