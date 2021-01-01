Saint Laurent Maillon Satchel in Brown Smooth calfskin leather with leather lining and brushed gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Fold-over flap top closure with magnetic chain-link fastening. Two interior compartments. Interior zipper pocket. Two interior slip pockets. Measures approx 9.5W x 6H x 1.5D. Adjustable shoulder strap with a 21 drop. SLAU-WY1490. 649795-2R20W-6309. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.