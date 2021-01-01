Maine Coon Heartbeat Cat Kitten Kitty Cat Lover Cat Breed Tote Bag

Maine Coon Heartbeat Lifeline Design for Cat Lovers who like playing with their kitty or kitten. Everyone who has a cat as their pet will love this cool cat breed graphic. Looking for a Maine Coon shorthair design for cat lovers? Than you will love this cool kitten graphic for kitty owners. Cool Pet design for cat breed owners. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.