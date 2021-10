State of Maine Thin Red Line Fireman design. This is the perfect apparel for firemen, ems, hero, fire captain, rescue, volunteer, fire fighter, lieutenant, parent, investigators, grandfather, or papa. Wear this clothing to the fire house. Wear this professional uniform proudly to the firehouse work on call or restaurants in Portland, Bangor, Augusta, Bar Harbor, Lewiston, Waterville, Wells. For captains heroes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem