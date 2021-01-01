Mainstays, Mandarin 100% Pure Essential Oils, 0.5 fl oz Amber Glass Bottle, Aromatherapy

Mainstays' offers a range of essential oils admired for its distinct aroma and endless benefits and uses. Essential oils have been an integral part of the mind and body wellness. Known for its mood-enhancing properties, these will stimulate your senses. Make aromatherapy oils your best friend and allow it to act magically on your emotional wellbeing. Create calm, boost energy or sharpen focus by choosing the right essential oil for the occasion. Mandarin oil has a sweet, citrus aroma with subtle floral undertones and is known for its uplifting properties. The oil works well to soothe nervous tension and sadness. These oils are pure and potent and should be used after diluting it. It works great as a diffuser oil by adding a few drops with water to an essential oil burner or electric diffuser. Diffuse it to promote a cheerful and energetic mood.