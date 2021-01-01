Figue Maise One-Shoulder Print Silk Dress

From the Road To Tangier Collection. Flowing crepe de chine print dress features a one-shoulder design with a drawstring waist and an asymmetric hemline. One-shoulder lightly elasticized neckline One short cape sleeve Pullover style Drawstring waist Asymmetric hem Lined body Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Loose silhouette About 56" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Figue > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Figue. Color: Javanese Diagonal. Size: Medium.