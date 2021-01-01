Make your weekend feel like a coastal vacation in the Ancient Greek Sandals Maistros Mirrors These slip-on flat sandals are constructed from a leather upper in a cut-out design with embellishing throughout for a chic finish. The brand has advised to size up if you are in between sizes. Leather lining and insole. Textile and synthetic outsole. Made in Greece. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.