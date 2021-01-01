Elemis Majestic Beauty This is a luxurious collection of advanced skincare products from Elemis that will simply pamper your skin to perfection. This classy set contains effective, long lasting products for both the face and body that will leave your skin silky and revitalised. These miracle creams are presented in a lavish travel bag with an elegant patterned interior lining, perfect for taking away. Majestic Beauty skincare set includes: Melting Cleansing Gel 125ml Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules 14 capsules Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 30ml Pro-Radiance Hand and Nail Cream 100ml