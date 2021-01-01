Est e Lauder Major Eye Impact Repair 3-Piece Set

WHAT IT IS Limited Edition. A deluxe three-piece collection including a full-size Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex to significantly reduce the look of lines, wrinkles, undereye puffiness and dark circles. Made in USA. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Advance Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, 0.50 oz. Advance Night Repair, 0.24 oz. Advance Night Repair Eye Supercharged, 0.17 oz. WHAT IT DOES Discover these high-performance formulas to visibly repair, hydrate and reignite radiance. HOW TO USE IT Apply Advanced Night Repair AM and PM before moisturizer. Apply Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex morning and evening around eye area. Cosmetics - Estee Lauder Treatment > Est e Lauder > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Est e Lauder.