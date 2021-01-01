PATRICK TA Major Glow Highlighting Mist, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A fine-mist highlighter spray for the face and body, designed to fall naturally and seamlessly onto the skin for a light-catching glow.Highlighted Ingredients: - Transparent Pearl Blend: Creates a multifaceted, light-reflecting luster.- Hydrophobic Emollient Blend: Allows even coverage and lasting wear.- Argan and Lavender Oils: Prime and nourish the skin, and add a glossy shine. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: A highlighter with an editorial twist. This fine, pearlescent mist seamlessly hits the high points of the face to create a flawless, transparent glow. Mist onto the cheekbones, collarbones, dÃ©colletÃ©âanywhere you want the eyes to travel.Suggested Usage:-Shake well before use.-Hold the can six inches away from the face.-Lightly spray along the cheekbones, temples, collarbones, and dÃ©colletÃ©.-For more precise application, use the Patrick Ta Setting Fan (sold separately).Size:1.6 oz/ 45 gIngredients:-Transparent Pearl Blend: Creates a multifaceted, light-reflecting luster.-Hydrophobic Emollient Blend: Allows even coverage and lasting wear.-Argan and Lavender Oils: Prime and nourish the skin, and add a glossy shine. Butane, Isobutane, Ethyl Trisiloxane, Octyldodecyl Ricinoleate, Mica, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Linalool, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491).