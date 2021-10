Features of the Leki Makalu Lite COR-TEC AS Pole 35% Lighter than SL1 27% Smaller than SL1 Same holding force as SL1 Reduction of the peak impacts by approx 40% thus protecting muscles, joints and ligaments Optimal damping Features for a controlled pole plant Effective vibration-absorbing construction based on a clever positioning and a special elastomer Compatible with every flextip Effective protection against sinking in due to increased diameter of 45 mm Attractive design Aluminium HTS 6.5