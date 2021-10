Create a rich, three-dimensional sheen with our revolutionary cream-gel formula that blends easily for a mistake-proof application. Not tested on animals, cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, oil-free, fragrance-free. Made in New York. MAKE donates 10% of retail sales to the We See Beauty Foundation, which benefits women-run, worker-owned cooperative businesses. Metallic Pewter - A blackened silver with a blue undertone.