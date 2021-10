Add a touch of old-school glamour to your look with this iconic pair of hoops. They are finished in chic, shiny enamel with a beaded outline—a delicate detail that makes all the difference. Their wide frame is also shorter in length, hugging the lobe a little closer than other hoops. We think they look especially chic paired with other colorful enamel pieces up the ear. The piece comes with a “.925” sterling silver stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality.