Make Money Not Friends Tank Top

Making money not friends is the design that is on the back of the shirt. This frontal design is perfect to display at parties, family reunions, musical concerts or other social events. A fun way to display these entrepreneurial words of inspiration. Makes for a great design and idea for anyone hustling for some cash and getting paid. A great inspiration for new business owners and budding entrepreneurs. A design that brings hope and motivation to start a small business and quit making excuses. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem