From makes me float balloons, mugs, choco

Makes Me Float Energetic and Chocolate Lover Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you love Makes Me Float then this Makes Me Float Energetic and Chocolate Lover is a perfect design for you and every Energetic and Chocolate Lover Cool Product if You are a proud Energetic and Chocolate Lover and love to Hot Drinks and Beverages with a Balloons, Mugs, Chocolate in a Cafe or Restaurants 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com