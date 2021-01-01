L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brilliant Eyes Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow, Longwearing Lasting Shimmer, Crease Resistant, Flake-Proof, Precision Applicator, Quick Dry, Non-Greasy, Crown Gold, 0.1 oz.

Brilliant eyes is a high impact shimmer eye shadow in a lightweight liquid formula - The Shadow glides onto eyelids effortlessly without feeling greasy With up to 16 hour wear, this Longwear liquid eye shadow will stay true to its brilliant color and luminous shimmer all day long, no primer is needed The formula is designed to be crease-resistant, transfer-resistant and flake-proof - brilliant eyes will stay true to its first application, staying on your eyelids and not falling onto your cheeks Application is easy with the precision doe foot applicator designed to glide along the contours of your eyelid - The soft applicator deposits the right amount of formula onto lids for effortless application in just 1 stroke Luminize your eyes. Brilliant Eyes is available in 12 shimmery shades to achieve any eye shadow look. Blend shades together, mix and match, or layer shades to achieve high impact color with our buildable formula