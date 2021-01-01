L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer, Truffle

Full Coverage Concealer: Experience full coverage and full face wear with a flawless matte finish for up to 24 hours; This multi use formula conceals imperfections and covers blemishes while doubling as a contour/highlight product Maximum Coverage: Our extra large applicator provides maximum coverage in one stroke to cover under-eye circles, acne scars, and discoloration; Our waterproof, non greasy formula won't transfer, fade, or flake 25 Unique Shades: Choose a shade that best matches your skin tone to conceal imperfections, go 1-2 shades deeper to contour and 1-2 shade lighter to highlight and brighten; This full coverage formula can also be used on the body All Things Beauty: Keep your beauty stash stocked with the best; We have a variety of products to help you achieve any look - whether you need eye makeup for a killer cat eye or face makeup for a flawless complexion L'Oreal Innovation: As the biggest beauty brand in the world, we have an unparalleled commitment to combining the latest in technology with the highest in quality for the ultimate in luxury beauty