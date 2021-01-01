L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Galaxy Lumiere Holographic Lip Gloss, Loaded with Iridescent Pearls, Wear Alone or as a Topper to your Favorite Lipstick, Ethereal Gold, 0.1 fl; oz.

Galaxy Lumiere Holographic Lip Gloss--loaded with iridescent pearls and available in four prismatic shades This lip gloss is loaded with iridescent pearls to create a prismatic and holographic effect on the lips Wear Galaxy Lumiere Lip Gloss on bare lips, or as a topper to your favorite lipstick to add a light-catching prismatic effect Opal Light- Champagne with a rose gold sheen, Ethereal Gold- Gold with iridescent white pearls, Polaris Pink- Lavender with cool pink shimmer and Sapphire Star: Icy blue with ultra-violet pigments Transform any favorite lip look with the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Galaxy Lumiere Holographic Lip Gloss