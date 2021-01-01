CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Cloths | Makeup Wipes to Remove Dirt, Oil, & Waterproof Eye & Face Makeup | Fragrance Free | 3 Pack, 25 Count Each

[ MAKEUP REMOVING WIPES ] Pack of 3, 25-count each cleansing wipes gently remove foundation makeup, waterproof mascara, dirt and excess oil [ CLEANSING TOWELETTES ] Convenient for at home or on-the-go cleansing, these pre-moistened have a rinse-free formula. Leaves skin feeling clean, refreshed, and hydrated, not stripped of moisture [ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier [ DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED ] CeraVe Skincare is developed with dermatologists and has products suitable for dry skin, sensitive skin, oily skin, acne-prone, and more [ GENTLE ON SKIN ] Holds National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance. Fragrance-free, sulfate-free, non-drying, non-irritating. Ophthalmologist tested & safe to use in the eye area