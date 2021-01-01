Makeup Revolution X Roxxsaurus Blush Burst Face Palette

Following on from the success of her first collection, Revolution has teamed up again with social media star Roxi (aka Roxxsaurus) to bring you the Revolution x Roxxsaurus Blush Burst Palette and Lip Kit. “The new additions my range includes a Blush Burst blusher palette and Ride or Die Lip collection. The Blush Burst Palette consists of 8 pans of creamy and vibrant blusher shades ranging from light peaches and pinks, to deeper oranges and red, with all skin tones in mind. These buttery shades can be used not only on the cheeks but on the eyes as well! The Ride or Die liquid lipsticks come in 3 wearable shades, a light creamy nude, matte brown and a matte pink, which has you covered for any occasion!” Roxi said. Pick an individual shade or swirl colours together for a beautiful blushed look. Use in combination with the Highlight and Contour palette for a beautiful highlight. Encased in marble packaging and encased in a rose coloured pan, this blush palette is bursting with pink power. You can dial up or dial down your makeup look with this face and lip collection. Shop the rest of the Revolution x Roxxsaurus collection; The Colour Burst Palette, The Highlight and Contour Palette, the Ride or Die Palette.