Making Money Is Fun Wealthy Boss Money Power Business Goals Tote Bag

Rich Rap Street Mogul Streetwear Hip Hop Money Gift For Mom Or Dad - Sister or Brother - Sis Sista - Or Bro Bruh - African American - Black Girl Magic - Brown Skin Girls & Boys - Melanin Money, Cash, Dollars, Leveling Up Happy Wealth & Happiness Motivation Entrepreneur Business Owner Boss Owner Money Gifts - Gift To Him Or Her - Money Goals Budget Planner Cash Envelope Debt Snowball Lovers Birthday Presents & Christmas Gifts 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.