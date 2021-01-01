Malachite Small Id Cuff Bracelet In Sterling Silver - S - Also in: M, L

This small ID cuff bracelet from the LMJ Origin Collection pays homage to Mother Earth\'s beauty and is a modest boost to effortless style. This small ID cuff bracelet is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem, "Origin", written by the LMJ Founder & CEO. Note: This piece is handmade on a made-to-order basis and is offered in Small, Medium and Large sizes. Malachite is a polished silky green stone that creates strong barriers against negative energy, amplifies willpower, boosts creativity and fosters imagination.